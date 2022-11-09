AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
No change in outlook on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 400 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

