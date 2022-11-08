Attack on Imran Khan: SC asks Punjab IGP to lodge FIR

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab police to register an FIR, wherein, a “national leader” was injured, in a gunshot in Wazirabad, on November 4.

The former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Thursday, suffered a bullet wound to his leg after a gunman opened fire on his container as he was leading the PTI’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March”.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard a contempt petition of the federal government against the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, for violating the commitment given to the apex court not to hold a protest at D-Chowk.

The chief justice said; “There was an assassination attempt on a “national leader” (Imran Khan). “We are giving you (the IGP Punjab) 24 hours to register an FIR of the tragic incident and if it is not registered then we shall take suo moto of the issue,” the CJP added.

The police were ordered to proceed in the matter independently and submit a written report before the Court within a week.

Inspector General of Punjab Faisal Shahkar, who was in the SC Registry Lahore, through video-link informed that so far no formal complaint has been received for the registration of FIR. He further told that the police are hesitant to register FIR as the Punjab chief minister (Pervaiz Elahi) has some reservations, adding there is a political interference in the police affairs.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Advocate General Punjab informed that he had filed a petition but the SC Office has raised objection on it. He; however, apprised that in the last four years eight IGPs have been changed in the province, while according to Section 12 of Police Order 2002 the tenure of a posting is three years.

He further informed that the CPOs and the DPOs have also been transferred and posted and average service of an IGP in Punjab had been six to six and a half months. Similarly, CPOs and DPOs service had been four and a half to six months. He said that due to frequent transfers and postings the rights of the people suffered, and this result in lawlessness in the province, adding they have the right to have a neutral police system.

The bench overruled the objections and directed the SC Office to register the petition, but said that acceptance would be subject to its maintainability.

The chief justice asked the IGP to act in accordance with the law and the apex court will support him and will be on his back. “Choose the finest and honest officer to investigate the matter.”

“I have read your letter written to the federal government. We will ensure that no one interferes in your work,” the chief justice said, adding, if they interfere in your work then this court will interfere in their work.

The court said that they will not compromise on the criminal justice system as it is our responsibility that justice is done. You are saying that the provincial government has such and such option but that does stop the court to protect the criminal justice system.

The bench did not hear the contempt application, saying that will take it up later, not today (Monday).

At the onset of the hearing, Salman Akram Raja, representing PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said that he had a brief meeting with his client and drafted the reply. He said that Imran Khan has been shifted to his home from the hospital. He said that on Wednesday he would have a detailed meeting after that would be able to file a comprehensive reply. During the proceeding, PTI Senator Azam Swati also appeared before the bench. The CJP told him that his matter is being examined by the SC Human Rights (HR) Cell.

While talking about the “private video” of him and his wife that was leaked, Swati said that the place in the video was not the SC rest house but the federal lodge in Quetta.

“Your grievance is very painful but the court is very careful before initiating suo motu notice. You are a senior senator. Be brave, Swati Sb!” said the CJP. About Arshad Sharif’s murder, Justice Bandial said we have started the proceeding on Arshad Sharif’s mother’s letter. He said that the Cell has sought a report from the fact-finding team which has returned from Kenya.

