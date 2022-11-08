Uninterrupted power supply top priority: FESCO chief

FAISALABAD: Provision of the uninterrupted power supply and best customer services to the consumers is top priority of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), said FESCO Board of Directors (BOD) chairman Malik Muhammad Tahsin Awan. He said board is implementing ‘Zero tolerance’ policy against corruption.

Awan was addressing a press conference at FESCO headquarters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, Engr Bashir Ahmed and city president PML-N were also present on the occasion.

He disclosed that during the next year, different projects including 11 new grids, 529 Kilometre new transmission lines, 47 new feeders and 700 LT proposals would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs9 billion and the completion of these projects would helpful to stabilize the FESCO distribution system. The recruitment process for 86 posts of grades 17 will be completed in the next 60 days while the recruitment process for more than 4700 posts will be started very soon.

Allied Mor and Gokhwaal, Kot Momin, Bhabra, Kalor Kot, Hyderabad Thal, Mankira, Chidhru, Sarai Mahajar, Katha Sangral and Jakhar grid station will be constructed to meet the increasing electricity needs of industrial, agricultural sector and business development in various districts across the FESCO region. He further said that the capacity of the power transformers installed at the 11 grid stations at Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Mianwali, Khewa and various districts will be increased with heavy transformers, while 100 capacitors will also be installed on different grids to help improve the voltage of consumers.

He said that total estimated cost for completion of these projects is about Rs.6 billion. He said that in first phase of the Automated Metering Infrastructure Project, 16066 agriculture and industrial consumers would shift to the Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with an estimated cost of Rs.368 million and scope of AMI will be extended to all industrial/agricultural consumers which would be helpful to consumers meter reading issues.

FESCO Board chairman Malik Tahsin Awan further said in the light of directives from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), FESCO administration has so far received applications from thousands of candidates for the recruitment of 86 posts of grade 17 till 16 October 2022. The recruitment process for 86 posts will be completed within the next 60 days. Similarly, the FESCO administration has requested the Ministry of Energy for the recruitment of about 4 thousand 7 hundred vacant posts of Grade 1 to 16. After receiving the approval from the Ministry, the recruitment process will be started soon for recruitment on these posts, which will not only help FESCO to improve its administrative affairs but also provide employment opportunities to the educated youth.

Malik Tahsin Awan further said the special teams of FESCO are working on a war footing for correcting hazardous points across the region for the safety of public. The services of a consultant firm have been hired to fix the tangled and unruly wires at various points, shop sheds and remove the electrical disruptions faced by the public, he added. Recently, 147 operational vehicles have been provided to the field formations of eight districts to increase the efficiency of FESCO field staff and to resolve customer complaints immediately, which are proving to be very helpful in better customer service/customer care.

He further informed that modern QR machines have been installed in Customer Care Centres of all Sub Divisional Offices of FESCO region for the convenience of customers while FESCO’s Android mobile app ‘FESCO Light’ is also working to solve problems at home, on which users can also benefit from other facilities besides registering their complaints. In addition, 118 services for redressing customer complaints and 8118 for SMS have been linked with PITC, he added.

Training of 740 employees of different levels has been completed in order to improve the performance and efficiency of the FESCO staff, keeping in view the safety process particular.

Similarly, a five-day skill development program has been organized for 424 employees of FESCO to increase the working capacity of employees in various departments. During the last three months, about one hundred officers have been trained in their relevant fields at different universities including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM), he added.

He ordered to hold open courts on weekly basis and said that problems of the industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers would be resolved on top priority basis. New hosing colony would establish for the FESCO staff while they would also equipped with electric motorcycles, uniform and safety gadgets of international standard. Environment-friendly electric buses will be received as a gift from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the transportation of employees’ children. The problems of the FESCO manpower would solve immediately after the consultations of the CBA union.

