Iran tests satellite-carrying rocket

DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called “unhelpful and destabilising”.

Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

“The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine ... was successfully completed,” state news agency IRNA reported.

The Ghaem 100, Iran’s first three-stage launch vehicle, will be able to place satellites weighing 80 kg (180 pounds) in an orbit 500 km (300 miles) from the earth’s surface, IRNA said.

Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division which developed the Ghaem 100, said the rocket would be used to launch Iran’s Nahid satellite for the telecommunications ministry, state media reported.

Saturday’s operation tested the first sub-orbital stage of the rocket, the reports said.

In an emailed response to the Iranian announcement, a spokesperson for the US State Department said: “Such actions are unhelpful and destabilising.”

“The United States remains concerned with Iran’s continued development of space launch vehicles (SLVs), which pose a significant proliferation concern,” the spokesperson said.