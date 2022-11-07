AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Farmers advised to cultivate wheat in arid areas

APP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department, just before the start of wheat cultivation, has urged farmers to cultivate wheat, especially in arid areas to achieve bumper production of the golden grains.

According to a release issued by the Agriculture Information Department, the experts suggested farmers to cultivate only recommended varieties including Markaz-19, Arooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jung 16, and MA 21, in arid areas.

The department’s officials proposed that the farmers should use 40 to 50 kilogramme seed per acre.

