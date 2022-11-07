AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Nov 07, 2022
Italian hospital, Child Life sign MoU

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: MoU signed between Istituto Giannina Gaslini, Italy and Child Life Foundation. The Consulate of Italy, the Istituto Giannina Gaslini, largest paediatric care hospital in Northern Italy and Child Life Foundation are promoting an important co-operation in the field of children health care with the objective of saving lives through better use of paediatric emergency rooms and telemedicine services.

Following an adopt-and-operate model, the objective of the co-operation is to modernize and manage children’s ERs of government tertiary care hospitals, where the sickest and poorest children can access quality care 24/7.

In particular, Child Life and Gaslini have identified a series of projects aimed at strengthening children’s healthcare. They plan to collaborate on the following initiatives:

I. Training – Jointly develop and conduct training courses for health professionals. Approximately 500 doctors will be trained over the next three years.

II.Telemedicine - Sharing best practices of telemedicine by both parties to improve and expand their respective Telemedicine network.

In this regard an MoU signing ceremony followed by dinner was hosted today in Karachi by Sohail Tabba for Child Life Foundation.

Dr Ubaldo Rosati and Dr Andrea Moscatelli from Istituto Giannina Gaslini, Italy travelled to Karachi for visiting local paediatric hospital and hold meetings with local partners. After the signing of the MoU, more projects are to be envisaged and implemented. Chief Minister Sindh / Secretary Sindh graced this occasion as the chief guest for the MoU signing ceremony. Many distinguished businessmen, government officials and media representatives attended the ceremony.

CG of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest and all the distinguished guests of the ceremony. He said this collaboration in health sector is going to further expand bilateral cooperation between our two countries.

