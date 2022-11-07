University of Lahore wins inter-varsity table tennis championship for girls

HYDERABAD: Team of the University of Lahore has won the All-Pakistan Inter-University Table Tennis Girls Championship 2022-23 organised by the sports directorate of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS). The Kinnaird College for Girls has won the second position.

Addressing the awards distribution ceremony held after the conclusion of the tournament, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that sports play a great role in the development of minds and bodies and urged students to actively participate in sports activities.

He said that he was pleasantly surprised to learn that a large number of female students actively participate in sports activities.

He gave away the trophies to the teams that got the top three positions. He also gave Rs5,000 each to the five members of the winning team, Rs4,000 each to the members of the runners-up team and Rs3,000 each to the members of the team of Punjab University, who bagged the third position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022