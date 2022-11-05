AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
No case filed yet

Published 05 Nov, 2022
WAZIRABAD: No case could yet be filed against the murder of Muazzam, who died in firing during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Wazirabad. It is learnt that the deceased had two sons and a daughter.

Despite elapsing of 16 hours after the incident, none of the PTI leaders reached his house to condole with the bereaved family.

A large number of people, however, gathered at the house of the deceased, and they expressed their condolences to the family.

Imran shot at, injured during ‘Azadi’ rally

Ali Hassan, the younger son of Muazzam, demanded punishment for the killer of his father. Sons stand near the body of their father Moazzam.

