Imran Khan recovering in hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is speedily recovering after undergoing minor surgical treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, sources said on Friday.

Doctors removed some fragments of bullet present in his legs. Now the condition of Imran Khan is stable and he is out of danger, sources said, adding: “Imran wanted to be shifted to his Zaman Park residence but the doctors did not allow discharging him.”

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is heading the medical team constituted for the treatment of Imran Khan, said that the PTI chief’s condition was stable, and his blood pressure and other vital signs were normal.

