Punjab cabinet slams attack on Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Friday with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair, unanimously adopted the condemnation resolution on the firing incident on Imran Khan.

The resolution stated that the Punjab Cabinet meeting strongly condemned the firing incident on the Chairman PTI Imran Khan during Haqeeqi Azadi march. It was stated in the resolution that Imran Khan is a most popular political leader in all the four provinces of Pakistan holds the position of oneness.

It was further stated that assault on Imran Khan tantamount to a nefarious action which is meant to sabotage law & order along with unity as well as integrity of the country and the prima facia motive behind this assault is to create unrest and instability in the country.

The Punjab cabinet paid tributes to the sacrifice of the martyred party worker Moazam Gondal during the Wazirabad firing incident. It prayed for the early recovery of all the injured persons including Imran Khan.

The Punjab Cabinet reiterates the resolve to bring all the persons directly and indirectly involved in the assault before the court of law. It was further stated in the resolution that the cabinet meeting pay homage to the sacrifices of the senior journalist Arshad Sharif martyred and Sadaf Naeem martyred.

Moreover, the CM visited the international Tablighi ijtema at Raiwind and met with the Ameer of the international Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman. CM also met with Maulana Ahmad Laat and other scholars, including Maulana Ibrahim, who came from India. Maulana Nazur-ur-Rahman and Maulana Ibrahim prayed for the stability, peace and prosperity of the nation.

The chief minister also visited different sections to review the arrangements and issued instructions to secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore and DG LDA.

