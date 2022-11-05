PFA carries out inspection drive

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out an inspection operation of food points situated on Lahore to Islamabad Motorway to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food for commuters.

In this regard, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik paid a surprise visits to food points to check the performance of field teams and inspected the quality of food. The teams thoroughly inspected the kitchen area, storage and serving areas because thousands of commuters visited such food points on a daily basis.

