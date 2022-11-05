AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
PTI demands immediate removal of IGP Punjab

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
LAHORE: Expressing disappointment over the performance of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, PTI senior leadership demanded that the sitting IG should immediately be replaced.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary, while sharing the details of a meeting of the party’s senior leaders on Twitter on Friday, said that the meeting slammed the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and also criticised the government for giving a religious colour to the incident.

“After reviewing all the details of this attack, it was concluded that a well-thought-out conspiracy was hatched. The meeting was told that as per the preliminary findings, there was more than one attacker during the attack on the Khan’s container,” Fawad added.

He disclosed that the leadership suspected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official behind the attack, hence, it is not possible to proceed with the investigation without their removal.

Fawad declared that the “Haqeeqi Azadi” protest will continue and Khan is a symbol of Pakistan’s federation and unity, thus an attack on our leader was an attack on Pakistan.

The meeting also paid tribute to Moazzam Gondal who was killed during the attack and Ibtisam for showing courage,” he added.

