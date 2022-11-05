AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Prices firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low. Naseem Usman...
Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 290 per kg.

