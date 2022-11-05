AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell Pakistan celebrates 75 years in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Being the oldest energy company in the country, with a strong and rich legacy, Shell Pakistan hosted a ceremony to celebrate its 75 years in Pakistan, together with its employees, partners, industry leaders, business professionals and academia.

The ceremony also included Shell Tameer Awards 2022, a nationwide contest to recognise the best and the brightest young entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This year, over 250 applications were received for the awards program and 30 finalists were shortlisted in six award categories. The finalists presented their pitches to an expert jury of diverse professionals who selected this year’s winners and runners-up in each of the six award categories.

Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui said, “This year marks the 75th year since Pakistan’s creation, and 75 years of Shell powering progress with our beautiful country. Shell Pakistan has been here since 14th August, 1947, a story that not many share with us. We have partnered with the country to build and grow. Today, we come together to celebrate an incredible milestone; and to celebrate each one of you who have contributed towards this journey. We are honoured to play a part in shaping our country’s past successes and future opportunities.”

He also added, “We are proud of the young Pakistani entrepreneurs and the winners today; and feel honoured to be part of their journey towards sustainable businesses, social change and progress of our nation.”

The grand winners of the Shell Tameer Awards 2022 announced were: Circular Economy – Concept Loop – Dabeer Hemani–A tech-based start-up converting plastic waste into building materials and high value lifestyle products through their sustainable data-driven and tech-empowered processes.

Clean Energy Solutions – Geoaircon – Muhammad Hassamuddin– A clean-tech start-up providing ground-sourced Climate Control technology. Utilizing temperate underground temperatures to dramatically cut down air-conditioning or heating costs by 35-75 percent for industrial, commercial, residential and agricultural use.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shell Pakistan Pakistani entrepreneurs Waqar Siddiqui

Comments

1000 characters

Shell Pakistan celebrates 75 years in Pakistan

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Army reacts strongly to allegations

CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

No case filed yet

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories