PARTLY FACETIOUS: Did we not learn anything from BB’s assassination?

“I am devastated.” “Indeed, my question: did we not learn anything from Benazir Bhutto’s assassination?”

“I am not sure what lessons you are referring to? Surely not to desist from long marches and protests, the legitimate rights of all in a democracy and…”

“Well, at least not to make oneself a target, an easy target…”

“But that’s not the way our politics or democracy works – those in power engage in routine actions that make the life of the opposition members untenable – many cases filed in different cities, many…”

“I grant you that, but the strategy of The Khanzadehs to de-seat the government is not going to change so we were told, the long march will continue.”

“Hmmm, and also did we not learn anything from the Benazir Bhutto’s assassination with respect to the need to secure a crime scene?”

“Don’t be silly – we are a nation that refuses to learn from our own history. Anyway the one difference between her assassination and the attempt on The Khan is that it failed this time around.”

“Thank the Lord but I am amazed.”

“With what? The analysis on television about the response of the Khanzadehs, the response of the known anti-Khanzadehs, the spontaneous outpouring of anger in several cities by The Khan supporters, concerns that the crime scene was not secured, concern that the real gunman escaped, the fact that the confession of the one arrested was quickly aired on all channels, the fact…”

“Nope, not that either because we are a nation of conspiracy theorists irrespective of our profession. Why would it amaze me?!”

“So what amazed you? The fact that The Khan has reportedly named three men as the Planners – without proof and FIRs will, if not already filed would be filed against the three, incidentally the same number was cited by Benazir Bhutto as possible assassins…”

“Nope, what amazed me is that this attempt reminded me of Ahsan Iqbal’s Visions – the most recent being Vision 2030 – great on paper, divorced from ground realities.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022