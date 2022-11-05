AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Did we not learn anything from BB’s assassination?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

“I am devastated.” “Indeed, my question: did we not learn anything from Benazir Bhutto’s assassination?”

“I am not sure what lessons you are referring to? Surely not to desist from long marches and protests, the legitimate rights of all in a democracy and…”

“Well, at least not to make oneself a target, an easy target…”

“But that’s not the way our politics or democracy works – those in power engage in routine actions that make the life of the opposition members untenable – many cases filed in different cities, many…”

“I grant you that, but the strategy of The Khanzadehs to de-seat the government is not going to change so we were told, the long march will continue.”

“Hmmm, and also did we not learn anything from the Benazir Bhutto’s assassination with respect to the need to secure a crime scene?”

“Don’t be silly – we are a nation that refuses to learn from our own history. Anyway the one difference between her assassination and the attempt on The Khan is that it failed this time around.”

“Thank the Lord but I am amazed.”

“With what? The analysis on television about the response of the Khanzadehs, the response of the known anti-Khanzadehs, the spontaneous outpouring of anger in several cities by The Khan supporters, concerns that the crime scene was not secured, concern that the real gunman escaped, the fact that the confession of the one arrested was quickly aired on all channels, the fact…”

“Nope, not that either because we are a nation of conspiracy theorists irrespective of our profession. Why would it amaze me?!”

“So what amazed you? The fact that The Khan has reportedly named three men as the Planners – without proof and FIRs will, if not already filed would be filed against the three, incidentally the same number was cited by Benazir Bhutto as possible assassins…”

“Nope, what amazed me is that this attempt reminded me of Ahsan Iqbal’s Visions – the most recent being Vision 2030 – great on paper, divorced from ground realities.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal Imran Khan Benazir Bhutto PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Did we not learn anything from BB’s assassination?

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Army reacts strongly to allegations

CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

No case filed yet

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories