Nov 05, 2022
Pakistan

Sindh govt promotes 1,200 teachers of Karachi

INP Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday promoted 1,200 teachers of Karachi who were waiting for their promotions for several years.

According to the notification, the Primary School Teachers have been promoted to the rank of Junior School Teachers and the JSTs have been promoted to Higher Secondary School Teachers.

The teachers of all districts of Karachi have been promoted to grade 16.

“On the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee and with the approval of the competent authority, Junior School Teachers (B-14) (Male and Female) and Primary School Teachers (B-09) (Male and Female) have been promoted to the post of High School Teachers (B-15) (Personal Pay Scale B-16),” the notification released by Director Secondary Education, Farnaz Riaz read.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that a few teachers are asserting pressure to get posted near their homes, but according to the rule, only female teachers will be posted in their towns of residence.

