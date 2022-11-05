Marriyum rebuts PTI’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rebutted the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an officer of the top’s spy agency to be behind the recent attack against him.

Speaking at a news conference soon after PTI chairman’s media talk, the minister termed the allegations as fabricated and baseless, saying that Imran Khan cannot befool the people through his “fake” narrative and “lies”.

“The only purpose of Imran Khan's ‘fake’ stories is to grab power through illegal means. For this purpose, he not only compromised country's interest but also started maligning the image of country’s top institutions,” she maintained.

She rejected all the allegations levelled by PTI chairman, saying that the attack was carried out against him in Punjab where his party is in the power.

She added that the entire leadership belonging to the coalition government irrespective of their political affiliation condemned the attack on Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the inquiry of the incident and also offered all kind of facilitation in this regard.

Instead of levelling baseless allegations, she added that Imran Khan should opt a legal way for the inquiry of the incident. “Imran Khan had also levelled allegations against Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N during his tenure, but he failed prove any in the court of law,” she added.

The minister also alleged that Imran Khan used the resources of Shaukat Khanum hospital for his political presser ‘in the same way he had used charity money for his own politics.’

“During his four years, Imran Khan caused economic destruction in the country, ‘cut the belly of the poor’, made the poor poorer, and angered friendly countries,” she added.

She also urged the country's political parties not to use religious card for their personal gains, adding that we should sit together to end intolerance and make the country prosperous.

“We are ready to become the part of any kind of investigation in this case and federal government will facilitate this investigation in every possible manner,” the minister added.

She pointed out that Imran Khan himself admitted that he knew there was going to be an assassination attempt on him, adding that if he knew than he opted to continued his rally by endangering lives of so many people.

“Imran Khan sometimes says that four persons conspired against him, and some time says that they were are three, not four,” she said.

“When Imran Khan knew that such an incident was going to happen, why did he not tell the Punjab government?” she asked, adding that one person lost his life while 14 people got injured in yesterday's incident. “Are these people also admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital with Imran Khan?” she fuehrer asked.

She further stated: “Imran Khan says Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and General Faisal conspired to kill him. Imran Khan is saying that these three people plotted to assassinate him. Imran Khan is making accusations but not presenting any kind of evidence,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022