Nov 05, 2022
KE’s crackdown on power theft

Muhammad Shafa Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: KE distribution teams recently conducted an operation against illegal electricity connections in Karachi’s Osmania Colony, where 12 kilograms of wires were removed.

These wires, and associated illegal infrastructure, were found to completely bypass KE’s safety protocols, creating a safety hazard for the public at large.

KE continues to raise awareness against unsafe practices and unauthorized actions on its network which create dangerous conditions for ordinary citizens and can result in damage to property and even injury.

The utility’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is installed by qualified professionals in compliance with the strictest safety protocols and all Right of Way (RoW) permissions. Across the city, KE’s distribution teams undertake activities to protect its infrastructure and ensure a stable and secure supply of electricity.-PR

