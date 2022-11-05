KATI patron-in-chief condemns attack on Imran Khan

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief S M Muneer and president Faraz-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the attack on chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Muneer said that one person was dead and many injured in firing incident. He said that there is no place for violence and terror in our society.

The business community of the country and the brave people of Pakistan are united against any conspiracy that disturbs the peace and stability of country, integrity and development process.

KATI president said that all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorism in Pakistan not acceptable at any cost. He said that anti-national elements do not want peace and stability in the country.

Faraz-ur-Rehman urged the federal and provincial governments to form a high-level JIT to investigate the incident, in which the Counter-Terrorism Department should also be included so that the motives of the incident can be examined and the accused involved should be arrested and brought to justice.

President KATI also expressed his condolences to the family of the worker killed in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

