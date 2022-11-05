Health screening camp held by Alkhidmat

KARACHI: About 200 orphans, registered under ‘orphan care program’, received their annual health screening, organized by Alkhidmat Karachi recently, an official said on Friday.

The screening was done by a team of specialist doctors in ENT, eye, skin and dental illnesses in a special camp organized at the Alkhidmat Medical Centre in Bihar Colony, Lyari.

The children were accompanied by their mothers and guardians and prescribed medicines were given free to those who needed them.

These children and their guardians were also given a precautionary medical advice by the doctors to keep themselves healthy.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Abdur Rasheed said that Alkhidmat is not only taking care of almost 1500 orphans in Karachi but also providing them proper health screening every year.

