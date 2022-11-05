Business leaders slam bid to assassinate IK

KARACHI: Leaders and members of United Business Group (UBG) Petron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Sindh Zone Khalid Tawab, Secretary General Sindh Zone Hanif Gohar, Former Vice President FPCCI Tariq Haleem and Central Spokesperson Gulzar Firoz have strongly condemned the attempt of assassination on PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said the attempt was carried out by anti Pakistan elements who wanted to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere, stability and economic progress of Pakistan and create anarchy and destabilise the foreign investment.

They prayed for early recovery of Imran Khan and others who were wounded in the assassination attempt.

