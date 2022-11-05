Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Mandviwala Mauser 30.06.2022 26.11.2022 19.11.2022 to
Plastic Industries
Limited Year End Nil 11.663 0.41 12:30 P.M 26.11.2022
AGM
Dandot Cement Co.
Ltd 30.06.2022 Nil (326.549) (1.42) 25.11.2022 19.11.2022 to
Year End 11:30 A.M 25.11.2022
AGM
Al Shaheer
Corporation 30.06.2022 Nil (238.818) (0.80) 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to
Limited
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11:00 A.M 2 8.11.2022
AGM
Frontier
Ceramics Ltd. 30.06.2022 Nil 38.504 1.02 29.11.2022 20.11.2022 to
Year End 09:00 A.M 26.11.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments