KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Mandviwala Mauser      30.06.2022                                               26.11.2022   19.11.2022 to
Plastic Industries 
Limited                 Year End        Nil       11.663             0.41       12:30 P.M       26.11.2022
                                                                                 AGM
Dandot Cement Co. 
Ltd                    30.06.2022       Nil       (326.549)          (1.42)     25.11.2022   19.11.2022 to
                        Year End                                                11:30 A.M       25.11.2022
                                                                                AGM
Al Shaheer 
Corporation            30.06.2022       Nil       (238.818)          (0.80)     28.11.2022   22.11.2022 to
Limited 
(Unconsolidated)        Year End                                                 11:00 A.M     2 8.11.2022
                                                                                 AGM
Frontier 
Ceramics Ltd.          30.06.2022       Nil       38.504             1.02       29.11.2022   20.11.2022 to
                        Year End                                                 09:00 A.M      26.11.2022
                                                                                 AGM
==========================================================================================================

