KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Mandviwala Mauser 30.06.2022 26.11.2022 19.11.2022 to Plastic Industries Limited Year End Nil 11.663 0.41 12:30 P.M 26.11.2022 AGM Dandot Cement Co. Ltd 30.06.2022 Nil (326.549) (1.42) 25.11.2022 19.11.2022 to Year End 11:30 A.M 25.11.2022 AGM Al Shaheer Corporation 30.06.2022 Nil (238.818) (0.80) 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 11:00 A.M 2 8.11.2022 AGM Frontier Ceramics Ltd. 30.06.2022 Nil 38.504 1.02 29.11.2022 20.11.2022 to Year End 09:00 A.M 26.11.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

