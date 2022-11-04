AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
Attack on Imran, other leaders: Initial statement of accused very important: minister

Fazal Sher Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: Condemning the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf convoy in which PTI chairman Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah on Thursday claimed that the opposition party was using the tragic incident also for their political objectives.

Addressing a press conference, the minister alleged that the PTI was using the firing incident for its political objectives without proper investigations, adding that he condemned such attitude and thinking.

“It is highly regrettable that PTI is running a hate campaign against the federal government, rival political parties, and state institutions,” he said.

He said that PTI’s senior leader Asad Umar had held him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a senior officer of the state responsible for the firing incident. He asked Asad Umar to hear the confessional statement of the accused, who was overpowered by a PTI worker and then arrested by Punjab police, before levelling allegations at someone.

The interior minister said that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary had asked political workers to attack the houses of their rivals. He said: “When anyone attacks our houses your houses will also not be spared.”

He said that only a small number of people had come out of their houses after Fawad Chaudhary’s statement.

About the video telecast on media and circulated on social media, he said that the initial statement of the accused is very important. Recording the statement of the accused was necessary and it was a necessary act on the part of the police, he said, adding that leaking the video was against the law.

“Would you also demand my resignation and that of the prime minister for leaking the video? PTI should seek the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for leaking of a video statement of the accused, security laps as maintaining law and order and providing security to the marchers were the sole responsibility of the provincial government.”

He said that the Prime Minister and the leadership of all government allied parties strongly condemned the incident. Following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab. As per directives of the premier, the ministry of interior gives assurance of all kinds of cooperation in the investigation, he said.

The minister said that the federal government also demanded of the provincial government to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising of competent officers in order to ensure a fair and transparent investigation of the incident.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always opposed and condemn violence in politics and such thinking as his party remains a victim of such thinking in the past.

