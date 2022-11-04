Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Faysal Bank Limited - - - - 25.11.2022 19.11.2022 to
10:00. A.M. 25.11.2022
EOGM
Allied Rental Modaraba - - - - 25.11.2022 19.11.2022 to
03:00. P.M. 25.11.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
