AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
EFERT 81.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.95%)
GGGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.04%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.13%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.2%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.89%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.01%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.25%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 122.02 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.92%)
UNITY 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.76%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.57%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.08%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,648 Increased By 265.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 42,109 Increased By 164.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,407 Increased By 57.4 (0.37%)
FTSE 100 hit by Fed nerves, BoE in focus

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 01:32pm
UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments doused hopes for a pause in its aggressive monetary policy tightening, while investors also geared up for another big rate hike from the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, extending losses from the previous session, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.8% by 0802 GMT.

European markets were broadly lower after the Fed opened its doors to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but Powell soured the mood by saying it was “very premature” to think about a pause.

Meanwhile, the BoE is expected to undertake its biggest rate hike since 1989 at 1200 GMT as it battles the highest inflation in four decades.

FTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting

UK’s energy stocks slipped 0.8% after the Times reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt were planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies to raise nearly 40 billion pounds ($45.55 billion) over five years.

Oil prices also slid about 1% as the US interest rate hike pushed up the dollar.

BT fell 4.4% after the broadband and mobile operator increased its savings target by 500 million pounds to help fund the rising cost of building its fibre network, and met earnings forecasts in the first half.

Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group, Sainsbury , rose 1.4% after it retained its financial guidance for this year.

