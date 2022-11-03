AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
AVN 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
FLYNG 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.82%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.98%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.55%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
TREET 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
TRG 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.9%)
UNITY 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.15%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 15,535 Increased By 152.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,057 Increased By 112.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,359 Increased By 9.9 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 11:31am
Follow us

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co has temporarily stopped taking new orders of its recently unveiled light electric vehicles (EVs) because of prolonged delivery periods of a year or more, a Nissan spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker stopped taking orders of the Sakura, fully electric micro “kei” cars, at the end of the month, the spokesperson said.

The company announced the suspension on its website on Tuesday and it is unclear when it will resume taking orders.

Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Nissan’s home market than EVs, but the automaker hopes to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models such as the Sakura.

Nissan also stopped taking new orders of the X-Trail crossover sports utility vehicle for the same reason. The suspension is for the domestic market, the spokesperson said.

“We are unable to provide customers with a delivery date response,” the spokesperson said.

Nissan mulls taking up to 15% stake in Renault’s planned EV unit: report

Strong orders and the global semiconductor chip shortage, which had cast uncertainty over the production plan for the next fiscal year, have led to a prolonged delivery period of a year or more, the spokesperson added.

The Japanese automaker unveiled the Sakura, its first jointly developed light EV with alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in May and said in July it had attracted orders of 23,000 units, exceeding the total number of battery-driven EVs sold by all companies in Japan last year.

Nissan said in August it would stop taking new orders for the Leaf EV currently sold in the domestic market in late September.

Nissan Motor Co electric vehicles Mitsubishi Motors Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

Read more stories