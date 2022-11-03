Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged at the open on Thursday following a heavy sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve ramped up interest rates again and warned there would be more to come.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.21 percent, or 349.43 points, to 15,477.74.

China and HK stocks extend gains

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.74 percent, or 22.17 points, to 2,981.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.90 percent, or 17.76 points, to 1,950.45.