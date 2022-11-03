AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
AVN 78.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.06%)
EFERT 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.68%)
GGGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.15%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
MLCF 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
TPLP 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 122.50 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (5.33%)
UNITY 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
WAVES 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.71%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 262.7 (1.71%)
KSE100 42,093 Increased By 148.3 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,397 Increased By 48 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 3%

AFP Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 01:56pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Thursday as Asian markets tracked a plunge on Wall Street that came after US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated interest rates would go higher than expected to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.08 percent, or 487.68 points, to 15,339.49.

The losses ate into the previous two days’ big gains, which came on the back of speculation China was planning to roll back some of its painful zero-Covid policies.

Adding to the selling was confirmation from Beijing’s health authority that it intended to stick to the strategy.

China and HK stocks extend gains

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.19 percent, or 5.56 points, to 2,997.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally down, inching 0.82 points down to 1,967.38.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 3%

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Investment in solar, water, other projects: Leading Chinese firms accept PM’s offer

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Read more stories