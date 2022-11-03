ABL teams up with dEngage

LAHORE: ABL has entered into a partnership with dEngage to launch a unified platform for customer driven marketing. dEngage solution will be integrating with all customer communication channels of Allied Bank for event based personalized communication with target audience based on data intelligence.

The signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank’s Head Office, Lahore nad was attended by senior management of both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Digital Banking Sohail Aziz mentioned, “everyone is annoyed with increasing number of marketing messages which are counter-productive most of the time. We are pleased to partner with dEngage to replace bulk messaging into event-based engagements based on data intelligence. This will not only improve our customers engagements but also bring cost efficiency.”

According to Aman Dotani, CEO of dEngage, “Financial institutions are focusing on millennials and Gen Z customers due to their increasing importance, and they are doing so by creating distinct digital engagement strategies. The partnership will improve end-user experiences which in our opinion, will change MEA and Pakistan’s retail banking landscape.”

