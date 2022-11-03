AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ABL teams up with dEngage

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: ABL has entered into a partnership with dEngage to launch a unified platform for customer driven marketing. dEngage solution will be integrating with all customer communication channels of Allied Bank for event based personalized communication with target audience based on data intelligence.

The signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank’s Head Office, Lahore nad was attended by senior management of both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Digital Banking Sohail Aziz mentioned, “everyone is annoyed with increasing number of marketing messages which are counter-productive most of the time. We are pleased to partner with dEngage to replace bulk messaging into event-based engagements based on data intelligence. This will not only improve our customers engagements but also bring cost efficiency.”

According to Aman Dotani, CEO of dEngage, “Financial institutions are focusing on millennials and Gen Z customers due to their increasing importance, and they are doing so by creating distinct digital engagement strategies. The partnership will improve end-user experiences which in our opinion, will change MEA and Pakistan’s retail banking landscape.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Allied Bank Limited ABL customers ABL teams dEngage

Comments

1000 characters

ABL teams up with dEngage

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories