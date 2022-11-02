AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 03:40pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 index steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited a key US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the day, with GSK leading healthcare stocks higher after raising its full-year forecast.

UK pharmaceuticals stocks rose 1.2% after GSK said it expects sales to rise between 8% and 10%, sending its shares up 1.2%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4% by 0934 GMT, dragged down by budget airline Wizz Air after it said uncertainty for consumers rose.

Aston Martin slumped 13.9% after it blamed global supply chain issues, as the luxury carmaker cut its annual deliveries and margin forecasts.

Next Plc rose 2.1%, after the British clothing retailer stuck to its earlier guidance.

Investors globally remained optimistic ahead of what will likely be the Fed’s fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate increase, with many hoping for signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

UK’s FTSE 100 edges higher, set for monthly gains

The Bank of England is also expected to tighten rates on Thursday by 75 basis points.

“They have their own reasons for raising rates, but are both facing the same issues – inflation,” said Raed Alkhedr, chief market analyst at Equiti Capital.

Third-quarter earnings among companies on the FTSE 100 have so far painted a mixed picture, as some firms performed better than expected as COVID restrictions eased globally, while some battled supply chain snags and surging inflation.

“It is after a certain level that interest rate hikes start hitting company results… So, I think that during the first quarter of the coming year, a recession will be so clear such that we are going to start feeling the impact on results,” Alkhedr said.

British American Tobacco Plc fell 3%, to the bottom of FTSE 100, after Goldman Sachs downgraded its performance rating for the stock to “neutral”.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

SBP extends last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds

South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe for consolation win at T20 World Cup

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Read more stories