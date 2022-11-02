AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
TREET 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WAVES 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,367 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,933 Increased By 124.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,344 Increased By 57.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Buttler’s captaincy in NZ win ‘bodes well’ for England

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 11:08am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Jos Buttler delivered a real captain’s performance in England’s win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday and bodes well for the remainder of the tournament, former skippers said.

England’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals had been left hanging by a thread after defeat to Ireland and with their match against Australia washed out last week.

But they breathed new life into their campaign by beating New Zealand by 20 runs on Tuesday, with Buttler named Player of the Match after smashing 73 runs and taking a diving catch to dismiss Devon Conway.

“After an indifferent start to the tournament, Buttler needed to lead from the front in Brisbane,” Mike Atherton wrote in the Times.

England roar back to beat New Zealand at T20 World Cup

“And (he) did so, showing sound judgment at the toss, top-scoring and then marshalling the reply in the field in fine style, including a top-class catch down the leg side… “Defeat would have been all but terminal and so to play so confidently and intelligently, with such verve and dash, in those circumstances bodes well for what is to come.”

Buttler also earned praise for his tactics, including the decision to use five bowlers in the opening six overs of New Zealand’s innings.

“It was one of (Buttler’s) best games as captain.

In his 100th T20 international he really has stepped up,“ Eoin Morgan, who was replaced as captain by Buttler in June, told Sky Sports.

“Every opportunity he had to impact the game, he tried to take a wicket. He brings Mark Wood back into the game, starts with spin, rotates five bowlers for the first six overs. “He is using all his experience and he is flying high.

I thought he controlled his emotions really well and made brilliant decisions.“ Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports Buttler had “obviously done his homework in terms of match-ups”.

New Zealand Jos Buttler T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Buttler’s captaincy in NZ win ‘bodes well’ for England

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories