OGDCL holds 3-day free eye surgical camp

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Sukkur, held its second three days free eye surgical camp at the Rural Health Centre Ranipur to ensure availability of health services to the poor and marginalized communities of Sukkur.

Organized under the OGDCL’s CSR Programme, the free eye surgical camp reflected the company’s welfare policy towards poor people, particularly those in rural areas.

OGDCL Regional Coordinator Sukkur inaugurated the 3-day free eye surgical camp. Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti (I/C GIMS Hospital Gambat, Shah Rukh Mangnahar, Assistant Commissioner Ranipur, health department and OGDCL officials, and media persons attended the opening ceremony.

During the three days camp, a total of 1100 patients, including 520 males and 580 females.

