AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,833 Increased By 568.8 (1.38%)
KSE30 15,293 Increased By 231.6 (1.54%)
Commodity stocks boost UK shares to near seven-week high

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 02:37pm
UK’s FTSE 100 hit its highest level in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday as commodity stocks rallied ahead of a key US Federal Reserve verdict, while BP turned choppy after hitting a 2-1/2 year high following its results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 jumped 1.6%, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 rose 1.6%.

Shares of BP pared early gains to trade down 0.7%.

The oil giant said it had more than doubled its quarterly profit to $8.15 billion year-on-year amid calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.

“This phenomenal quarter of earnings isn’t going to ease calls for windfall taxes at a time when governments are facing fiscal black holes requiring difficult decisions on taxation and spending,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

UK’s FTSE 100 edges higher, set for monthly gains

UK’s energy and mining shares climbed 1.0% and 3.9%, respectively, tracking stronger commodity prices.

The FTSE 100 last month marked its first monthly rise in three, recouping some of the sharp losses from earlier in October after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reversed almost all of former PM Liz Truss’s economic plans.

“October proved to be a much better month after the disastrous performance over Q3, aided by hopes of a pivot from central banks, stabilisation in Europe’s energy situation and an end to UK market turmoil, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves,” strategists at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Focus was on US and UK policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with both central banks expected to raise rates by 75 basis points.

British house prices in October recorded their first monthly fall since July 2021, declining 0.9%, as the market was hit by turmoil during Truss’s short-lived premiership. Ocado Group jumped 32.7% after the online supermarket group announced a partnership deal with Lotte Shopping.

FTSE 100 index

