SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may rise into a range of $1.8010-$1.8390 per lb, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The wave 4 peaked in the range of $1.9235-$1.9525, which serves as a target zone over the next few days.

A conservative target will be $1.8390, as suggested by a falling channel.

Support is at $1.7545, a break below which could open the way towards $1.6785-$1.7220 range.