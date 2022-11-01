AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Alkhidmat awards certificates to students on completion of courses

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Alkhidmat Foundation recently awarded certificates to successful students on completion of vocational training courses, an official said on Monday.

About 40 students received completion certificates for six-month electrical and tailoring skills courses during a ceremony held at the Alkhidmat Skill Development Centre in PIB Colony.

These students were from the first and second batches of the electrical course and the first batch of the tailoring course.

After awarding the course certificates, Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig congratulated the successful students, saying that his organization is committed to harness the youth with skills to help them earn a living respectably.

The ongoing IT education program called ‘Bano Qabil’ is fashioned for the matric and intermediate students.

