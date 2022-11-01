Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Fazal Cloth mills Ltd 30.06.2022 100%(F) 4,610.254 153.68 25.11.2022 18.11.2022 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 25.11.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.
Comments