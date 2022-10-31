Hong Kong stocks finish with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday on concerns about China’s economy after another round of weak data and a spike in Covid-19 cases that has seen fresh containment measures imposed in parts of the country.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.18 percent, or 176.04 points, to 14,687.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.77 percent, or 22.44 points, to 2,893.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.38 percent, or 7.21 points, to 1,886.41.