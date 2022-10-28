Hong Kong stocks tumble more than 3% in afternoon

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than three percent Friday afternoon as tech firms followed their US counterparts sharply lower after weak earnings from big-name firms including Amazon and Facebook parent Meta.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 3.78 percent, or 583.34 points, to 14,844.60.

The hefty losses wiped out the cautious recovery seen since the market suffered a more than six percent rout on Monday in reaction to Xi Jinping’s tightened grip on power in China and placement of loyalists in key positions.

Alibaba and Tencent each shed around six percent, while Meituan gave up more than eight percent and JD.com dived more than seven percent.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq lost more than one percent after forecast-missing earnings this week from some of the world’s biggest firms including Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google parent Alphabet.

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

The results suggested the impact of rising interest rates, surging inflation and an economic slowdown were taking their toll on companies’ bottom lines.