Oct 31, 2022
Imran hiding poor performance behind long march: Marri

APP Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said on Sunday that Imran Khan was hiding his poor performance and misdeeds behind his so-called long march.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan People’s Party Secretariat here, she said: “The PTI chairman is confused, and that is why he takes U-turns again and again.” She said it was for the first time that people were witnessing long march in phases.

Imran Khan had a misconception that he could oust a government through force, adding that the government could only be ousted through constitutional and democratic process, she added. She said alleged audio leak of Ali Ameen Gandapur had exposed ill intentions of Imran Khan.

Shazia said Imran had never talked about his four-year performance, but believed in spreading negative propaganda. She said Imran should stop misguiding people and promoting culture of indiscipline among youngsters. A fraction of people, who supported Imran Khan, was regretting now because Imran was not speaking the truth, she added.

The minister said Imran was criticising country’s institutions which, she added, was very unfortunate. About floods, she said that prime minister had announced Rs70 billion for people of flood-affected areas, adding that Benazir Income Support Programme had a unique data, with the help of which, the department had been given a task to distribute the money.

Imran Khan Shazia Marri PTI long march Floods in Pakistan

