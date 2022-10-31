PTI Sindh to start ‘long march’ from Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter is all set to start long match towards Federal Capital Islamabad from Karachi today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi has said the provincial leadership of his party would lead the long march from the Karachi Toll Plaza today.

Talking to media persons he said the convoy of the long march would be starting on October 31 from the Karachi Toll Plaza and the first stop would be in Hyderabad where PTI workers had set up camps to receive the marchers. “We will spend one night in Sukkur and the next day we will leave Sukkur for Rawalpindi.”

During the PTI government, when Maulana Fazlur Rehman marched to Islamabad and rain started, our government gave him blankets. He said they would participate in the long March on Monday. “We are peaceful people and will remain calm. No one should try to block our way.”

The PTI leader said that during three and a half years of Imran Khan’s tenure, people used to come to Pakistan from abroad, but now thousands of people say that they will migrate from Pakistan.