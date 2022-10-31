AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Suspect involved in lynching of two workers arrested

NNI Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:48am
KARACHI: Karachi Police on Sunday arrested a suspect involved in the lynching of two telecommunication workers in Machhar Colony.

The arrest came after the police raided a site in the forest area near Machhar Colony. The workers of a private telecommunication company were beaten to death after being pelted with stones and hit with heavy objects on Friday after they were assumed as child kidnappers.

The suspect held by the police could be seen beating two telecommunication workers in the video that made rounds on social media.

Fida Janwari, SSP Kemari, said, “The armed suspects opened fire on the police during the search operation.” He added that in the crossfire, one of the suspects was struck by a bullet and the police arrested him in injured condition. SSP said the suspect was identified as Muhammad Sharif alias Sharfu. The search for other suspects visible in the gruesome video is underway.

