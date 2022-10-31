Life Style Residency: 680 apartments’ grey structure near completion

ISLAMABAD: A senior official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has said the grey structure of 680 apartments in the Life Style Residency project was near completion whereas a block of 468 apartments was under construction. “As soon as civil work on the remaining apartments gets into small tangible shape, balloting for the entire lot of 1,148 apartments will be held collectively, to avoid any chances of discrimination amongst the members,” he told APP.

Commenting on the balloting of ‘C’ category apartments, he said no member ever made full payment till 2015, as the payment schedule concluded on March 31, 2021.

He noted that every member had agreed to the terms and conditions of the project, wherein it was clearly mentioned in the Provisional Offer Letter (POL) that “In case of any delay in handing over possession of apartment on account of unavoidable unforeseen circumstances, the allottee shall not be entitled to claim compensation from the EHFPRO (construction company)”.

To a query about the delay in project, the official said due to the increase in the prices of construction materials, the overall cost of the project rose abnormally. As a result, the original completion timeline became unviable.