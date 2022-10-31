Tharparkar, Gwadar: Rs1bn projects for mobile, Internet services

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that his ministry has launched two more projects worth one billion rupees for the provision of mobile and high-speed internet services in Tharparkar and Gwadar districts.

A project worth more than Rs 870 million for Tharparkar district will be completed in 18 months and provide mobile and broadband facilities to more than 72,000 residents of various unserved villages spread over an area of 10,432 square kilometres, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Another broadband project has also been approved costing Rs 188.1 million for more than 15,000 people in 19 villages of Gwadar, Balochistan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022