Dost Mazari remanded into Punjab ACE custody

LAHORE: Judicial magistrate Lahore on Sunday remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for two days in an alleged land-grabbing case.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested by ACE Punjab yesterday from a private hospital. According to Punjab ACE, Dost Muhammad Mazari had been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case. They had to arrest Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority, they added. Dost Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence against the Deputy Speaker was passed by the house’s majority.