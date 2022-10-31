AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dost Mazari remanded into Punjab ACE custody

NNI Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:46am
Follow us

LAHORE: Judicial magistrate Lahore on Sunday remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for two days in an alleged land-grabbing case.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested by ACE Punjab yesterday from a private hospital. According to Punjab ACE, Dost Muhammad Mazari had been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case. They had to arrest Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority, they added. Dost Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence against the Deputy Speaker was passed by the house’s majority.

Dost Mohammad Mazari ACE Punjab Judicial magistrate Lahore

Comments

1000 characters

Dost Mazari remanded into Punjab ACE custody

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories