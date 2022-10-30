AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday said elections will be held at its scheduled time.

Addressing at a press conference, she said election date will not be given by abuse, threat and bullying. There will be no negotiations on the streets, she added.

Talking about the flood situation, she said the restoration and rehabilitation process is going on. She said the prime minister visited the flood-affected areas. The coalition government has started working on projects which had been delayed for 4 years, the minister said.

She further said the government is working day and night to reduce inflation.

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Criticizing PTI chairman Imran Khan, she said Khan has not discussed his 4-year performance till date. He should show his performance, she said.

On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif made this country a nuclear power, built motorways and improved the economy. According to the World Bank report, it may take 10 years to repair the damage caused by the flood, she said.

There is always an option of negotiation in politics, Maryam said while adding that negotiations can be done with politicians and not with foreign-funded sedition. If any unpleasant incident happens, Imran Khan and Punjab government will be responsible for it, she said.

If every institution works within its constitutional rights, the country will develop, she maintained. By insulting and calling names, you want to drag the institutions into your dirty politics again, but this will not happen now, the minister warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Punjab government Imran Khan Maryam Aurangzeb flood situation election demand

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories