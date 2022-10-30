Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday said elections will be held at its scheduled time.

Addressing at a press conference, she said election date will not be given by abuse, threat and bullying. There will be no negotiations on the streets, she added.

Talking about the flood situation, she said the restoration and rehabilitation process is going on. She said the prime minister visited the flood-affected areas. The coalition government has started working on projects which had been delayed for 4 years, the minister said.

She further said the government is working day and night to reduce inflation.

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Criticizing PTI chairman Imran Khan, she said Khan has not discussed his 4-year performance till date. He should show his performance, she said.

On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif made this country a nuclear power, built motorways and improved the economy. According to the World Bank report, it may take 10 years to repair the damage caused by the flood, she said.

There is always an option of negotiation in politics, Maryam said while adding that negotiations can be done with politicians and not with foreign-funded sedition. If any unpleasant incident happens, Imran Khan and Punjab government will be responsible for it, she said.

If every institution works within its constitutional rights, the country will develop, she maintained. By insulting and calling names, you want to drag the institutions into your dirty politics again, but this will not happen now, the minister warned.

