Incidents involving crime rampant in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The capital police registered over 100 cases of robberies, burglaries, cash, mobile snatching, and auto theft during the last week.

Police data shows that auto thieves stole or snatched over 58 vehicles, armed men snatched 25 mobile phones, and robberies struck at 12 places in capital and made off with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, during the last week.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 55 vehicles including 51 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 51 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration number BBR-127 owned by Faizan Ahmed, a bike of Muhammad Sabir, a bike of Bilal Khan, a bike of Abid Ullah, a bike of Muhammad Javed, RL-620 of Fayazuddin, AGN-773 of Muhammad Amjad, AWR-960 of Abdul Fatah, FD-823 of Arshad, RIR-2934 of Sadiqu Masih, BML-950 of Abdul Qadir, JU-751 of Raja Muhammad Faizan, a bike of Muhammad Tayab, LP-8843 of Ehsan Ullah, VR-499 of Aamir, a bike of Muhammad Asad, GAN-6100 of Zeeshan Riaz, BRN-323 of Muhammad Imran, ATR-671 of Haji Irfan, AFU-6037 of Adnan, ASN-091 of Yasir Abbas, RIQ-4099 of Raja Muhammad, RIO-4799 of Hamza Shabir, BRN-323 of Muhammad Imran, AGN-4642 of Sajid Mehmood, BXR-640 of Faisal Nadeem, AGK-7552 of Fareed Khalid, a bike of Azaz Ahmed, LEV-2571 of Muhammad Adil Shah, RIM-20 of Aamir Khan, BAP-084 of Javed and ANH-1222 of Ghulam Mustafa from the limits of various police stations.

Besides, car thieves also stole motorbikes bearing registration number BRN-8263 of Sajid Ali, a bike of Asif Khan, RS-7192 of Syed Ashgar, a bike of Muhammad Wiqad, BPL-537 of Safdar Hussain, GAN-1343 of Muhammad Ayub, GTL-7781 of Shehzad Rafiq, ANS-4970 of Saddam Hussain, BWP-630 of Rana Asim, AEM-393 of Qasim Abbas, LED-8815 of Suhaib Akhtar, JMK-4425 of Azhar Ishaq, BSL-109 of Ehsan Ahmed, RIV-1462 of Asif Imran, RIV-6723 of Azad Gul, MNL-3 of Abdur Rahfiq, BSN-343 of Khawaja Hamid, LEV-9790 of Jahangier Khan and GH-3630 of Asim from the jurisdiction of different police stations.

Auto thieves also stole or snatched vehicles bearing registration numbers ARF-844 of Raja Wiqad, DG-103 of Zeeshan Bashir, MD-501 of Syed Nasir Hussain, ABV-014 of Mubashir Hussain, U-4475 of Abdul Qadir, AJD-4877 of Athar Yaqub and LEB-2360 of Abdur Rehman.

During the last week, the favourite areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Karachi Company, the Industrial area, Sabzi Mandi, and Koral police station.

In the same period, the Karachi company police station registered nine cases of auto theft, six cases of mobile snatching, and one case of snatching of cash at gunpoint. Different gangs of unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Maghaz Ali, Abid Hussain, Shakir, Waheed Ahmed, and two mobile phones from Ayaz Ahmed and Aziz ur Rehman in various areas of Karachi company police stations.

Similarly, armed men held Aurangzeb at gunpoint and snatched cash, and escaped from the scene in the jurisdiction of the Karachi company police station.

During the last week, seven cases of auto theft and one case of mobile, cash snatching, and a robbery were reported to the Industrial area police station. Armed men snatched a mobile from Fahad Meer as well as snatched cash and a mobile phone from Yasir Shehzad.

Some robbers broke into the house of Farhat Bibi and looted gold ornaments, batteries, and other valuables.

