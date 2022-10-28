AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FFC announces financial results

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2022 07:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 in its Board of Directors’ meeting held on October 26.

Company’s Sona urea production of 1,808 thousand tonnes was 3 percent lower than last year mainly due to higher maintenance shutdown of plants during the period. Higher import prices of DAP resulted in contraction of DAP market thus the agriculture sector switched to urea. Urea demand in the country thus increased as compared to last year.

The increase in demand was met through higher production by RLNG based plants besides imports by the government, which increased the competition in the industry. However, concerted marketing efforts enabled Sona urea sale by the company of 1,795 thousand tonnes which was only 1 percent lower than last year. The company achieved sales revenue of Rs 79.18 billion compared to Rs 73.59 billion last year.

The imposition of super tax of around Rs 4.69 billion over and above the normal tax liability, combined with higher finance cost due to higher interest rates further impacted negatively on company’s profitability. Improved income on deposits and increased payout by the group companies led to other income of Rs 10.28 billion compared to Rs 5.92 billion last year.

The company was thus able to arrest the decline in profitability to Rs 14.84 billion with an EPS of 11.67, which was only 7 percent lower than last year. The profitability in terms of dollar was registered at $75 million compared to $101 million last year.

The Board of Directors of FFC also announced third interim dividend of Rs 3.18 per share for the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited FFC financial results FFC BoDs DAP market Sona urea production

Comments

1000 characters

FFC announces financial results

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories