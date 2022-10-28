KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.382 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,572. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.995 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.710 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.251 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.131 billion), Silver (PKR 706.591 million), DJ (PKR 568.321 million), Platinum (PKR 285.033 million), Natural Gas (PKR 277.516 million), SP 500 (PKR 205.959 million), Copper (PKR 145.229 million), Brent (PKR 67.994 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 36.237 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.580 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022