Indian rice prices higher

MUMBAI/ HANOI/ BANGKOK/DHAKA: Prices of rice from top exporter India edged up this week on an up tick in the rupee and supply concerns, while a cyclone destroyed crops in Bangladesh at a time when it was already struggling to tame high local rates for the staple.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $375-$384 per tonne, down from $374-$382 last week.

“Farmers are making profit from the current price, and this will encourage them to invest more in the upcoming winter-spring crop, the largest of the year,” a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.