Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated 0.30% on Wednesday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 220.40, a depreciation of Re0.67 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s rupee recorded a gain for the third successive session against the US dollar, and closed at 219.73 after appreciating Re0.68 or 0.31% in the inter-bank.

Experts attribute the improvement in the currency’s performance over a return of positive sentiment after Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list last week.

“This is a positive development, and its direct impact will be reflected in Pakistan’s flow of funds and cost of borrowing, which after getting whitelisted is expected to ease off,” Jehanzaib Zafar, CFA, Head of Research at AKD Securities, said in a video message.

“Moreover, FDI inflows would also improve as it occurred previously,” he added.

Internationally, the dollar wallowed near a three-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as more signs of economic weakness in the United States fanned speculation about a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

Data overnight showed that US home prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped demand, amid recent signs that Fed rate increases are already working to slow the world’s biggest economy.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers, including sterling, the euro and the yen - was little changed at 111.01, near the previous session’s trough of 110.75, the lowest level since Oct. 5.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

This is an intra-day update